Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 January 04, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HyundaiEng&Const 38,250 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 DN 100
Hanwha 29,350 UP 1,050
SK hynix 126,000 UP 7,500
Youngpoong 540,000 UP 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,550 UP 50
Kogas 30,800 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 6,100 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 232,500 UP 6,000
KCC 199,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 154,500 DN 14,500
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 185
ORION Holdings 12,900 DN 300
SamyangFood 100,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,550 0
CJ CheilJedang 384,500 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 802,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,580 DN 100
BukwangPharm 28,950 UP 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,500 UP 1,600
KAL 27,650 UP 450
Daewoong 53,200 UP 2,900
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,910 DN 130
AmoreG 54,000 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 15,500
HITEJINRO 32,000 UP 150
Yuhan 79,200 UP 4,100
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 UP 3,000
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 DN250
KiaMtr 64,000 UP 1,600
DOOSAN 52,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 69,500 UP 16,000
Mobis 287,000 UP 31,500
LGInt 26,750 UP 2,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,800 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 31,550 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 118,000 UP 14,000
SK Innovation 231,000 UP 41,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!