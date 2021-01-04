KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 38,250 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,000 DN 100
Hanwha 29,350 UP 1,050
SK hynix 126,000 UP 7,500
Youngpoong 540,000 UP 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,550 UP 50
Kogas 30,800 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 6,100 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 232,500 UP 6,000
KCC 199,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 154,500 DN 14,500
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 185
ORION Holdings 12,900 DN 300
SamyangFood 100,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,550 0
CJ CheilJedang 384,500 UP 3,500
TaekwangInd 802,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 6,580 DN 100
BukwangPharm 28,950 UP 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,500 UP 1,600
KAL 27,650 UP 450
Daewoong 53,200 UP 2,900
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,910 DN 130
AmoreG 54,000 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 207,500 UP 15,500
HITEJINRO 32,000 UP 150
Yuhan 79,200 UP 4,100
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 UP 3,000
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14400 DN250
KiaMtr 64,000 UP 1,600
DOOSAN 52,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI WIA 69,500 UP 16,000
Mobis 287,000 UP 31,500
LGInt 26,750 UP 2,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,800 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 31,550 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 118,000 UP 14,000
SK Innovation 231,000 UP 41,000
(MORE)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
3
Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point
-
4
New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
5
Navy chief calls for securing light aircraft carrier to boost capabilities