KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BoryungPharm 18,500 DN 550
L&L 10,100 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,200 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 238,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 296,500 DN 3,500
HMM 16,550 UP 2,600
SGBC 75,000 UP 6,100
ZINUS 100,500 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 96,900 UP 9,400
Hyosung 75,400 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 51,100 UP 100
CJ 92,100 0
JWPHARMA 36,200 UP 1,150
DongkukStlMill 8,680 UP 560
Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 DN 350
Daesang 25,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,650 UP 2,450
S&T MOTIV 55,700 UP 6,300
SKTelecom 237,000 DN 1,000
GC Corp 475,000 UP 69,000
GCH Corp 53,600 UP 12,100
DWS 37,450 UP 1,750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 0
POSCO 273,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,300 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,900 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,710 DN 75
DB INSURANCE 42,750 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 83,000 UP 2,000
NHIS 11,200 DN 100
SK Discovery 66,100 UP 400
LS 72,500 UP 1,100
GS E&C 38,050 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 671,000 UP 43,000
LOTTE 35,100 DN 200
Binggrae 57,100 0
LotteChilsung 107,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
3
Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point
-
4
New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
5
Navy chief calls for securing light aircraft carrier to boost capabilities