KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 04, 2021

BoryungPharm 18,500 DN 550
L&L 10,100 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,200 UP 1,600
Shinsegae 238,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 296,500 DN 3,500
HMM 16,550 UP 2,600
SGBC 75,000 UP 6,100
ZINUS 100,500 DN 2,500
LG Corp. 96,900 UP 9,400
Hyosung 75,400 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 51,100 UP 100
CJ 92,100 0
JWPHARMA 36,200 UP 1,150
DongkukStlMill 8,680 UP 560
Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 DN 350
Daesang 25,800 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,650 UP 2,450
S&T MOTIV 55,700 UP 6,300
SKTelecom 237,000 DN 1,000
GC Corp 475,000 UP 69,000
GCH Corp 53,600 UP 12,100
DWS 37,450 UP 1,750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 0
POSCO 273,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,300 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 186,000 UP 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,900 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 3,710 DN 75
DB INSURANCE 42,750 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 83,000 UP 2,000
NHIS 11,200 DN 100
SK Discovery 66,100 UP 400
LS 72,500 UP 1,100
GS E&C 38,050 UP 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,550 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 671,000 UP 43,000
LOTTE 35,100 DN 200
Binggrae 57,100 0
LotteChilsung 107,000 DN 1,500
