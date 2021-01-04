KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 86,700 UP 2,300
KPIC 234,000 UP 4,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,500 UP 60
SKC 101,500 UP 7,500
NamsunAlum 4,530 DN 165
MERITZ SECU 3,615 DN 50
HtlShilla 82,600 UP 300
GS Retail 34,400 DN 50
Hanmi Science 76,000 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 180,000 UP 2,000
Ottogi 567,000 DN 10,000
Hanssem 105,500 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,200 UP 400
IlyangPharm 63,400 DN 2,400
KSOE 110,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,200 UP 1,300
OCI 98,500 UP 5,500
LS ELECTRIC 65,000 UP 1,900
KorZinc 401,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,300 UP 260
SYC 60,000 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 48,250 UP 250
IS DONGSEO 54,600 UP 1,200
S-Oil 70,300 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 192,500 UP 10,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 279,500 UP 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 151,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,800 UP 1,300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,000 DN 50
S-1 85,100 UP 100
Hanchem 197,000 UP 500
KEPCO 26,900 DN 500
SamsungSecu 40,800 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 12,150 UP 550
HyundaiElev 40,900 UP 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,600 UP 100
Hanon Systems 16,500 UP 250
SK 249,500 UP 9,000
ShinpoongPharm 122,000 DN 2,000
Handsome 30,550 UP 300
