KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 73,200 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 1,000
IBK 8,620 DN 220
DONGSUH 33,800 DN 150
SamsungEng 13,500 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 144,000 UP 6,000
PanOcean 5,370 UP 350
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 DN 1,250
CheilWorldwide 20,250 DN 350
KT 23,800 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL161000 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 15,150 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,850 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,000 DN 1,100
KT&G 82,100 DN 1,000
DHICO 13,900 UP 400
Doosanfc 56,300 UP 2,800
LG Display 19,050 UP 500
Kangwonland 23,350 DN 150
NAVER 293,000 UP 500
Kakao 396,000 UP 6,500
NCsoft 978,000 UP 47,000
KIWOOM 134,500 UP 8,000
DSME 27,850 UP 450
DSINFRA 7,910 DN 10
DWEC 5,150 UP 165
DongwonF&B 176,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 500
LGH&H 1,612,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 889,000 UP 65,000
KEPCO E&C 18,100 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 2,000
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 UP 7,000
Celltrion 347,500 DN 11,500
Huchems 26,600 UP 950
DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,000 UP 600
KIH 82,300 UP 3,300
LOTTE Himart 30,700 DN 450
