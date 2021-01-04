Asiana Airlines 4,210 0

COWAY 73,200 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 101,500 DN 1,000

IBK 8,620 DN 220

DONGSUH 33,800 DN 150

SamsungEng 13,500 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 144,000 UP 6,000

PanOcean 5,370 UP 350

SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 DN 1,250

CheilWorldwide 20,250 DN 350

KT 23,800 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL161000 DN500

LOTTE TOUR 15,150 UP 150

LG Uplus 11,850 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 78,000 DN 1,100

KT&G 82,100 DN 1,000

DHICO 13,900 UP 400

Doosanfc 56,300 UP 2,800

LG Display 19,050 UP 500

Kangwonland 23,350 DN 150

NAVER 293,000 UP 500

Kakao 396,000 UP 6,500

NCsoft 978,000 UP 47,000

KIWOOM 134,500 UP 8,000

DSME 27,850 UP 450

DSINFRA 7,910 DN 10

DWEC 5,150 UP 165

DongwonF&B 176,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 29,200 DN 500

LGH&H 1,612,000 DN 8,000

LGCHEM 889,000 UP 65,000

KEPCO E&C 18,100 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 2,000

LGELECTRONICS 142,000 UP 7,000

Celltrion 347,500 DN 11,500

Huchems 26,600 UP 950

DAEWOONG PHARM 172,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,000 UP 600

KIH 82,300 UP 3,300

LOTTE Himart 30,700 DN 450

(MORE)