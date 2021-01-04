KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 37,800 UP 250
CJ CGV 26,200 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 30,700 UP 200
Fila Holdings 42,850 DN 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,450 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,340 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 203,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 12,350 UP 550
POONGSAN 28,200 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 42,450 DN 950
Hansae 16,750 DN 750
LG HAUSYS 78,700 UP 700
Youngone Corp 31,100 DN 600
CSWIND 176,500 DN 500
GKL 16,450 DN 250
KOLON IND 41,350 UP 300
HanmiPharm 357,000 DN 9,500
BNK Financial Group 5,560 DN 120
emart 151,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 00 DN2000
KOLMAR KOREA 51,000 UP 100
HANJINKAL 62,300 DN 800
DoubleUGames 60,200 0
CUCKOO 98,300 DN 1,600
COSMAX 98,600 DN 900
MANDO 62,700 UP 3,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 829,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 60,900 UP 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 29,400 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,000 DN 200
Netmarble 131,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S276500 DN7000
ORION 123,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,450 UP 150
BGF Retail 132,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 396,000 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 26,300 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 9,510 DN 220
Big Hit 158,000 DN 2,000
