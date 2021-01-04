GM Korea's Dec. sales rise 20 pct on robust demand
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales jumped 20.3 percent last month from a year earlier on solid vehicle sales at home and abroad.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 46,717 vehicles in December, up from 38,818 the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales gained 5 percent on-year to 9,259 units last month, thanks to robust sales of the Chevrolet Spark minicar and the Trailblazer SUV.
Exports soared 24.9 percent to 37,458 units over the cited period, it said.
For all of 2020, GM Korea sold 368,453 units, an 11.7 percent fall from a year earlier, due to COVID-19's impact on the auto industry.
The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
3
Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point
-
4
New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
5
Navy chief calls for securing light aircraft carrier to boost capabilities