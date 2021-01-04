Kia's Dec. sales slip 3.8 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, Jan. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 3.8 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand in the domestic market.
Kia Motors sold 218,256 vehicles in December, down from 226,829 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales tumbled 20.9 percent on-year to 38,857 units, while overseas sales climbed 1 percent to 179,399 units over the period, the carmaker said.
For the whole of 2020, Kia Motors sold 2,607,337 vehicles, down 5.9 percent from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
The SUV Sportage was the bestselling model with sales of 366,929 units in the global market, followed by the compact SUV Seltos and K3 compact sedan.
Kia Motors said it will launch electric vehicles, using a dedicated platform, and new models this year to meet its annual sales goal of 2.92 million cars.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
4
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
2
(LEAD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
3
Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point
-
4
New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
5
Navy chief calls for securing light aircraft carrier to boost capabilities