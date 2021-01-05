Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 January 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- How Dongbu Detention Center became 'COVID prison' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Pushed to brink, fitness clubs open in defiance of quarantine rules (Kookmin Daily)
-- Vaccines to be authorized within 60 days, inoculations to begin in late Feb. (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'We can't take it anymore': fitness clubs defy quarantine rules (Seoul Shinmun)
-- COVID-19 causes personal bankruptcy (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party offers relief funds ahead of election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Amid declining population, Moon administration adds 90,000 civil servants (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't speeding up vaccination schedule, Pfizer vaccines to be available in Feb. (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Liberals-Moderates' alliance backing Moon administration breaks off (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI bullish to open Year of Ox, nears 3,000 points (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI flies high on 1st day, reaches 2,944 points (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Businesses try suing the gov't for closing them down (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea to begin vaccinations next month (Korea Herald)
-- Top conglomerates highlight social responsibility (Korea Times)
(END)

