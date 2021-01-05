(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 5)

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun inspected the center Saturday, where he said, "It is a pity that the first response was insufficient." Choo did not mention COVID-19 infections at the center for about a month until she visited there briefly on Dec. 29 for an inspection. Her first apology on Jan. 1 came five weeks after the initial outbreak at the center. She apologized again on the following day, but both her apologies, which were made via her social media, sounded lukewarm.