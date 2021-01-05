(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 5)

The Moon Jae-in administration is pressing on with increasing the number of civil servants to keep a campaign promise in the face of an unprecedented demographic cliff and a serious slump in the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite a rapid emptying of state coffers to fight the public health emergency, the government is engrossed with enlarging officialdom at the cost of an enormous tax bill bequeathed to the next generation. If Moon does not change course now, the country will most likely follow in the footsteps of a European country, Greece, whose young people are struggling to survive with the help from their parents' pensions even now.