1926 -- Japan completes construction of the Japanese governor-general's office inside Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul. The Japanese colonial headquarters controlled the entire Korean Peninsula until Korea regained its sovereignty in 1945. The building later housed the national museum, but public debate continued over whether it should be demolished. Some called for the building to be removed to clear away memories of the past, while others claimed it stands as a legitimate reminder of Korean history. After years of debate, the building was finally brought down in 1996.

