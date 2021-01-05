Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-6 Sunny 0

Incheon -4/-7 Sunny 10

Suwon -3/-6 Sunny 0

Cheongju -2/-5 Sunny 0

Daejeon -1/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon -2/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 02/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 00/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 01/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeju 07/06 Rain 30

Daegu 02/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 07/02 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!