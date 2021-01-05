Hyundai to build hydrogen fuel cell plant in China: sources
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, will build its first overseas hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in China as it seeks to enter the local hydrogen market, industry sources said Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor aims to build the hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in Guangzhou within this year as it has recently obtained government approval for the investment plan, a person familiar with the matter said over the phone.
"Hyundai Motor is in talks with a Chinese company to form a joint company for the construction of the plant. Hyundai is expected to announce the plant as early as this month," he said.
Hyundai didn't confirm the investment plan.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reviewed the impact of hydrogen fuel cell systems' exports as the hydrogen technologies are regarded as one of the country's core technologies, government sources said.
The ministry approved the plan as it judged building a hydrogen fuel cell systems plant will pave the way for Korean auto parts suppliers to increase their exports to the world's biggest automobile market, they said.
Hyundai recently launched a brand dedicated to its fuel cell system, called HTWO, which stands for the hydrogen molecule H2, and aims to sell 700,000 hydrogen fuel cells in global markets in 2030.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs