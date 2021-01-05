COVID-19 deaths reach over 1,000, marks fast growth in past month: PM
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The number of deaths from the new coronavirus surpassed the 1,000 mark in South Korea, with the third wave of the pandemic having accelerated the growth of new fatalities in the past month, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday.
"Some 440 patients lost their lives during the past month, with the total deaths surpassing 1,000 today," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.
South Korea reported its first death from the coronavirus in February of last year.
Chung stated that most of those who passed away from COVID-19 in the past month were those aged over 70 and admitted to either senior care centers or hospitals.
The prime minister also asked local governments and senior care facilities throughout the nation to strictly follow state mandated emergency medical response procedures in dealing with the virus.
He also stressed that central government health authorities constantly review the situation on the ground and actively provide support to establishments in need of help.
