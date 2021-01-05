N. Korea remains silent on rare party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has not reported yet on whether it has launched a highly anticipated party congress set to be held early this month amid expectations that Pyongyang will unveil its policy line on the United States and South Korea at the upcoming event.
North Korea earlier said that it would hold the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in early January for the first time in over four years, and state media earlier reported that delegates have arrived in Pyongyang to participate in the meeting.
The North has not specified a date for the congress, but observers had predicted it could be held on Monday or Tuesday.
No reports from North Korean media, however, have been released on the opening of the congress as of Tuesday morning.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, stressed the leadership of the party, saying there is no force that can hinder the advancement of the socialist country.
Nor did the Korean Central News Agency mention the party congress. It just carried an article about a greeting message sent by a Russian politician to leader Kim Jong-un.
State media reports show little indication that the congress has already begun.
Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, on Tuesday used the expression "a meaningful time ahead of the glorious party congress," indicating that the congress has yet to open.
The North announced the date of the opening of the congress 20 days ahead of the meeting of its fifth party congress in 1980, and 10 days ahead of its latest congress in 2016.
The upcoming event, which may run for multiple days, is the second party congress under the current leader, who assumed power in late 2011 following the sudden death of his father Kim Jong-il.
All eyes are on what will be announced during the party congress as the North is expected to unveil its new economic development scheme for the next five years and could also disclose its new policy line on the U.S. and South Korea amid stalled denuclearization and frozen inter-Korean relations.
The congress will be held despite Pyongyang's protracted battle to word off an outbreak of the new coronavirus on its soil.
Seoul's unification ministry said that there is a possibility that the upcoming congress could be scaled down compared with the 2016 session given the North's ongoing antivirus campaign.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs