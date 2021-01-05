Another soldier tests positive for coronavirus
All News 10:41 January 05, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A soldier based on the southwestern Jin Island has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The enlistee was confirmed to have contracted the virus in a test conducted before his return from holiday, according to the ministry.
The latest case brought the total number of COVID-19 patients among the military members to 509.
Nationwide, South Korea added 715 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 64,979.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
Most Saved
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs