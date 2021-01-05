Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Another soldier tests positive for coronavirus

All News 10:41 January 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A soldier based on the southwestern Jin Island has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The enlistee was confirmed to have contracted the virus in a test conducted before his return from holiday, according to the ministry.

The latest case brought the total number of COVID-19 patients among the military members to 509.

Nationwide, South Korea added 715 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload to 64,979.

Another soldier tests positive for coronavirus - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#COVID-19 #coronavirus #military
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!