(LEAD) Pro football chief elected to 3rd term

By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- The current head of South Korean professional football has been elected to his third consecutive term.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Tuesday that its president, Kwon Oh-gap, will start his third four-year term on Jan. 15. Kwon, chairman of the shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., has been at the league's helm since 2013.
According to the K League, Kwon, 69, was the sole candidate for the position. Instead of holding an election, the league's election committee reviewed Kwon's candidacy and announced him as the president.
Over the past eight seasons on Kwon's watch, the K League adopted a promotion-relegation system and has sold broadcast rights to multiple international partners. The league also tried to ensure transparency by disclosing player payrolls and paid attendance figures.
Kwon said he will try to ensure sustainable growth for the K League over the next four years.
In a message for the new year released moments after his election, Kwon said improving clubs' bottom lines is the No. 1 priority for 2021. Kwon noted that the K League will adopt a salary cap in 2023, with the aim of limiting clubs' spending on player salaries and making them divert some of the money toward player development and marketing.
"It's a system that we must have for our league's long-term growth," Kwon said. "Over the next two years, we'll continue to have discussions so that we'll have a strong system."
Kwon added that continued development of young players under 22 and finding new sources of revenue in new media will also be key objectives moving forward.
"Our clubs will stay active in their communities and keep giving back to fans," Kwon said. "We'll stay true to our fundamentals by strengthening transparency and improving quality of play."
