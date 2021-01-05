Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- A growing number of gym owners have reopened their businesses this week in defiance of the government's coronavirus restrictions, claiming the rules are unfair and putting their livelihoods at stake.
Indoor gyms in the capital area are subject to an assembly ban under Level 2.5 social distancing measures, which were recently extended by two weeks until Jan. 17. In announcing the extension, however, the government allowed ballet and taekwondo schools to hold classes of up to nine people, sparking an outcry among gym owners.
"A policy that applies different standards to the same type of indoor sports facility isn't fair," said Oh Seong-young, who runs a gym in Pocheon, 46 kilometers northeast of Seoul, and serves as the head of a gym owners' association.
"Gym operators reopened their businesses while following antivirus rules because we can't possibly continue to live like this," he said.
Oh reopened his gym on Monday after informing his clients via text message, but few people actually came to work out.
By the afternoon, police officers and municipal workers visited the gym to issue a warning, but Oh refused to close the facility.
The officers said they would return Tuesday and take the administrative steps mandated by law if the gym remained open. Business owners and customers who break antivirus rules can face fines of up to 3 million won (US$2,763) and 100,000 won, respectively.
A day before the reopening, Oh posted a message to Instagram calling on all small business operators in the capital area to join him in his campaign.
The message also poured blistering criticism on the government for leading the people to "starvation and death" by refusing to raise the social distancing scheme to the highest Level 3 to quickly contain the virus, while "complimenting itself" for its initial success in containing the coronavirus.
In the central Seoul ward of Yongsan, another gym operator, surnamed Ko, said Monday that he reopened his facility after four weeks and received around 20 customers in the morning alone.
"We're not allowing the use of showers, and all the customers are wearing masks while working out, so there is no risk of infection," he said. "Some customers who had been unable to exercise for a long time even thanked me for reopening my doors."
Another gym operator, surnamed Jeong, did not go as far as receiving customers, but he turned on the lights and music in a form of protest.
"Of course I feel it's unfair that taekwondo studios can open but gyms cannot," he said, as he sat alone in his gym in Mapo Ward, western Seoul.
"I think it would be better to lay down antivirus rules and punish those businesses that violate them, rather than forcing everyone to close," he added.
Some gyms covertly resumed one-on-one personal training sessions, but only during the daytime when the lights could be kept off.
At a press briefing Monday, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong acknowledged the complaints and admitted that adjustments will need to be made down the road.
Any adjustments, however, will likely come after the current social distancing phase ends on Jan. 17.
South Korea has reported around 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day since mid-December, leading to stricter social distancing guidelines including a ban on private gatherings of five or more people.
On New Year's Day, a 50-something gym owner in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was found dead in an apparent suicide, according to police.
He left a note saying that he is sorry to his family.
Online commenters speculated that the financial strain caused by the business restrictions pushed him to take his own life.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
(2nd LD) Moderna agrees to supply vaccines for 20 mln to S. Korea from Q2 2021: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
2
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs