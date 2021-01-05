Rival parties to seek passage of bill on punishing firms for severe workplace disasters
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties on Tuesday agreed to seek the passage of new legislation through the National Assembly this week that would mandate heavy punishment of companies in the event of serious workplace disasters.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Reps. Kim Tae-nyeon and Joo Ho-young, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party, respectively.
Under the accord, the parties will seek to pass the so-called severe disaster company punishment law during a plenary parliamentary session Friday.
The floor leaders also agreed to hold a plenary parliamentary session Thursday to question Cabinet members on urgent issues like the country's COVID-19 vaccine procurement and efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, party officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution