Rival parties to seek passage of bill on punishing firms for severe workplace disasters

All News 13:09 January 05, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties on Tuesday agreed to seek the passage of new legislation through the National Assembly this week that would mandate heavy punishment of companies in the event of serious workplace disasters.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Reps. Kim Tae-nyeon and Joo Ho-young, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party, respectively.

Under the accord, the parties will seek to pass the so-called severe disaster company punishment law during a plenary parliamentary session Friday.

The floor leaders also agreed to hold a plenary parliamentary session Thursday to question Cabinet members on urgent issues like the country's COVID-19 vaccine procurement and efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic, party officials said.

Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon (R), the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and Rep. Joo Ho-young, the floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party, greet each other after a meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 5, 2021. (Yonhap)

