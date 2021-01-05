NCSOFT signs MOU with CJ ENM for platform business
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean online game maker NCSOFT Corp. said Tuesday it has joined hands with the country's entertainment giant CJ ENM to make further inroads into the burgeoning platform business.
Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two will establish a joint venture in the content and digital platform sectors within this year, NCSOFT said.
Further details of their business have not yet been released.
Industry sources say the MOU may be part of NCSOFT's K-pop entertainment platform, Universe, that is set to be launched sometime soon.
Universe is an all-in-one platform that allows users to enjoy different K-pop content on mobile devices. More than 1 million people have already pre-registered in nearly 200 countries.
