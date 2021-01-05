Samsung Heavy bags LNG carrier order for 199 bln won
All News 14:39 January 05, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Tuesday that it has signed a 199 billion-won (US$183 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier for a local shipper.
The vessel will be delivered to Pan Ocean Co. by April 2023, Samsung Heavy said in an emailed statement.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy has won orders to build 20 LNG carriers since November.
The shipbuilder has yet to announce its order target for 2021.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
