KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 28,450 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 53,000 UP 500
SsangyongCement 6,680 UP 100
KAL 28,350 UP 700
LG Corp. 98,300 UP 1,400
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,950 UP 40
SamyangFood 101,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,100 UP 550
CJ CheilJedang 414,500 UP 30,000
TaekwangInd 798,000 DN 4,000
AmoreG 55,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,170 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 232,000 DN 500
KCC 204,500 UP 5,500
SKBP 160,500 UP 6,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,000 UP 6,000
BoryungPharm 20,000 UP 1,500
L&L 10,150 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,550 UP 2,350
Shinsegae 239,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 301,500 UP 5,000
SGBC 71,700 DN 3,300
Hyosung 76,400 UP 1,000
LOTTE 35,500 UP 400
Binggrae 57,500 UP 400
GCH Corp 49,550 DN 4,050
LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,690 DN 70
POSCO 285,000 UP 12,000
SPC SAMLIP 72,000 UP 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 212,500 UP 26,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,800 UP 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,695 DN 15
DB INSURANCE 42,950 UP 200
SamsungElec 83,900 UP 900
NHIS 11,600 UP 400
SK Discovery 65,800 DN 300
LS 76,000 UP 3,500
