BukwangPharm 28,450 DN 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 53,000 UP 500

SsangyongCement 6,680 UP 100

KAL 28,350 UP 700

LG Corp. 98,300 UP 1,400

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,950 UP 40

SamyangFood 101,500 UP 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,100 UP 550

CJ CheilJedang 414,500 UP 30,000

TaekwangInd 798,000 DN 4,000

AmoreG 55,500 UP 1,500

HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 2,000

NEXENTIRE 6,170 UP 70

CHONGKUNDANG 232,000 DN 500

KCC 204,500 UP 5,500

SKBP 160,500 UP 6,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 124,000 UP 6,000

BoryungPharm 20,000 UP 1,500

L&L 10,150 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,200 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 43,550 UP 2,350

Shinsegae 239,500 UP 1,000

Nongshim 301,500 UP 5,000

SGBC 71,700 DN 3,300

Hyosung 76,400 UP 1,000

LOTTE 35,500 UP 400

Binggrae 57,500 UP 400

GCH Corp 49,550 DN 4,050

LotteChilsung 106,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,690 DN 70

POSCO 285,000 UP 12,000

SPC SAMLIP 72,000 UP 1,700

SAMSUNG SDS 212,500 UP 26,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 27,800 UP 900

KUMHOTIRE 3,695 DN 15

DB INSURANCE 42,950 UP 200

SamsungElec 83,900 UP 900

NHIS 11,600 UP 400

SK Discovery 65,800 DN 300

LS 76,000 UP 3,500

(MORE)