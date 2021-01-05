GC Corp 440,500 DN 34,500

GS E&C 40,000 UP 1,950

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,600 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 15,000

DaelimInd 83,000 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN100

KiaMtr 63,700 DN 300

DOOSAN 52,400 UP 400

CJ 94,000 UP 1,900

JWPHARMA 36,350 UP 150

LGInt 26,550 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 UP 100

ORION Holdings 13,300 UP 400

Daesang 27,050 UP 1,250

SKNetworks 5,230 UP 190

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,500 UP 700

ShinhanGroup 32,100 UP 550

HITEJINRO 33,200 UP 1,200

Yuhan 79,000 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 UP 8,500

SK hynix 130,500 UP 4,500

Youngpoong 566,000 UP 26,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 UP 1,850

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,600 DN 400

SamsungF&MIns 186,500 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,250 UP 700

Kogas 31,050 UP 250

Hanwha 29,500 UP 150

DB HiTek 49,900 DN 1,200

S&T MOTIV 55,200 DN 500

SKTelecom 246,000 UP 9,000

KG DONGBU STL 12,950 UP 800

DongkukStlMill 9,130 UP 450

DWEC 5,790 UP 640

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,650 UP 2,000

HyundaiMipoDock 53,800 UP 5,550

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,900 UP 4,700

KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 11,500

SK Innovation 244,000 UP 13,000

Daewoong 66,900 UP 13,700

