KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GC Corp 440,500 DN 34,500
GS E&C 40,000 UP 1,950
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,600 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 686,000 UP 15,000
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 DN100
KiaMtr 63,700 DN 300
DOOSAN 52,400 UP 400
CJ 94,000 UP 1,900
JWPHARMA 36,350 UP 150
LGInt 26,550 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 UP 100
ORION Holdings 13,300 UP 400
Daesang 27,050 UP 1,250
SKNetworks 5,230 UP 190
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 74,500 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 32,100 UP 550
HITEJINRO 33,200 UP 1,200
Yuhan 79,000 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 177,000 UP 8,500
SK hynix 130,500 UP 4,500
Youngpoong 566,000 UP 26,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,100 UP 1,850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,600 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 38,250 UP 700
Kogas 31,050 UP 250
Hanwha 29,500 UP 150
DB HiTek 49,900 DN 1,200
S&T MOTIV 55,200 DN 500
SKTelecom 246,000 UP 9,000
KG DONGBU STL 12,950 UP 800
DongkukStlMill 9,130 UP 450
DWEC 5,790 UP 640
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,650 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 53,800 UP 5,550
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,900 UP 4,700
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 11,500
SK Innovation 244,000 UP 13,000
Daewoong 66,900 UP 13,700
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure