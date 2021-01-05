KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DAEWOONG PHARM 190,500 UP 18,500
HANJINKAL 64,400 UP 2,100
KorZinc 452,000 UP 51,000
NamsunAlum 4,525 DN 5
MERITZ SECU 3,710 UP 95
HtlShilla 82,200 DN 400
Hanmi Science 77,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 180,000 0
Hanssem 106,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,900 UP 400
SKC 102,500 UP 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,500 UP 300
KPIC 235,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 117,500 UP 7,500
GS Retail 35,200 UP 800
Ottogi 573,000 UP 6,000
IlyangPharm 63,100 DN 300
F&F 86,600 DN 100
S-Oil 70,800 UP 500
OCI 99,800 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 66,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,450 UP 150
SYC 61,500 UP 1,500
ZINUS 99,300 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 56,200 UP 1,600
Mobis 291,000 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 900
HDC HOLDINGS 11,350 UP 350
S-1 88,500 UP 3,400
LG Innotek 188,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 282,500 UP 3,000
HMM 16,500 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 71,700 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 41,800 UP 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,300 UP 700
Hanon Systems 16,550 UP 50
SK 251,500 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 118,500 DN 3,500
Handsome 30,750 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
