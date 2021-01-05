KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 72,900 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,500 UP 2,000
Hanchem 198,000 UP 1,000
DWS 36,750 DN 700
KEPCO 26,900 0
SamsungSecu 41,350 UP 550
SamsungEng 13,850 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 144,500 UP 500
PanOcean 5,430 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 31,950 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 20,250 0
KT 23,950 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164500 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 15,150 0
LG Uplus 12,000 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,300 DN 700
DONGSUH 33,700 DN 100
KIWOOM 134,500 0
KT&G 83,100 UP 1,000
DHICO 14,700 UP 800
Doosanfc 57,000 UP 700
LG Display 18,800 DN 250
NAVER 292,500 DN 500
Kakao 393,000 DN 3,000
NCsoft 985,000 UP 7,000
IBK 8,710 UP 90
Kangwonland 23,450 UP 100
DSME 28,750 UP 900
DSINFRA 8,120 UP 210
DongwonF&B 183,500 UP 7,000
KEPCO KPS 29,050 DN 150
LGH&H 1,610,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 893,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 18,200 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,000 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 140,000 DN 2,000
Celltrion 354,500 UP 7,000
Huchems 25,950 DN 650
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,000 UP 2,000
KIH 83,000 UP 700
