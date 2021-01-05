LOTTE Himart 31,050 UP 350

GS 37,950 UP 150

CJ CGV 26,000 DN 200

LIG Nex1 31,100 UP 400

Fila Holdings 44,700 UP 1,850

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,000 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 34,050 UP 600

HANWHA LIFE 2,490 UP 150

AMOREPACIFIC 203,000 0

FOOSUNG 12,150 DN 200

POONGSAN 29,450 UP 1,250

KBFinancialGroup 43,550 UP 1,100

Hansae 16,550 DN 200

LG HAUSYS 79,600 UP 900

Youngone Corp 32,400 UP 1,300

CSWIND 180,500 UP 4,000

GKL 16,450 0

KOLON IND 41,550 UP 200

HanmiPharm 362,000 UP 5,000

BNK Financial Group 5,580 UP 20

emart 158,000 UP 6,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 50 UP850

KOLMAR KOREA 51,500 UP 500

DoubleUGames 61,300 UP 1,100

CUCKOO 97,900 DN 400

COSMAX 100,000 UP 1,400

MANDO 66,700 UP 4,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 UP 3,000

INNOCEAN 62,200 UP 1,300

Doosan Bobcat 29,800 UP 400

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,800 DN 200

Netmarble 132,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282500 UP6000

ORION 124,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,800 UP 350

BGF Retail 134,500 UP 2,500

SKCHEM 391,500 DN 4,500

HDC-OP 28,050 UP 1,750

WooriFinancialGroup 9,610 UP 100

Big Hit 158,500 UP 500

(END)