KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 31,050 UP 350
GS 37,950 UP 150
CJ CGV 26,000 DN 200
LIG Nex1 31,100 UP 400
Fila Holdings 44,700 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,050 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 UP 150
AMOREPACIFIC 203,000 0
FOOSUNG 12,150 DN 200
POONGSAN 29,450 UP 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 43,550 UP 1,100
Hansae 16,550 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 79,600 UP 900
Youngone Corp 32,400 UP 1,300
CSWIND 180,500 UP 4,000
GKL 16,450 0
KOLON IND 41,550 UP 200
HanmiPharm 362,000 UP 5,000
BNK Financial Group 5,580 UP 20
emart 158,000 UP 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY382 50 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 51,500 UP 500
DoubleUGames 61,300 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 97,900 DN 400
COSMAX 100,000 UP 1,400
MANDO 66,700 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 832,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 62,200 UP 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 29,800 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,800 DN 200
Netmarble 132,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S282500 UP6000
ORION 124,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,800 UP 350
BGF Retail 134,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 391,500 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 28,050 UP 1,750
WooriFinancialGroup 9,610 UP 100
Big Hit 158,500 UP 500
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea sends anti-piracy unit to waters near Hormuz Strait over oil tanker seizure by Iran: defense ministry
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea calls for early release of oil tanker seized by Iran
-
4
(LEAD) Operator of seized S. Korean oil tanker denies allegations of pollution
-
5
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure