S. Korea, Iran in talks over use of frozen money to purchase vaccines
SEOUL, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Iran have been in talks over the use of the latter's money frozen here under U.S. sanctions to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from a global procurement mechanism, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
The United States has given the green light to the plan to secure vaccines via the COVAX facility, but Tehran remains indecisive amid worries that the Korean won-based assets could be frozen again in the process of its conversion into dollars to procure vaccines from the facility, the official said.
After Iran's request for the use of the frozen money for the humanitarian cause, Seoul had consulted with the U.S. Treasury Department to secure sanctions exemptions for the use of the frozen money.
"Iran has not made a decision yet out of concerns that in the process of wiring the money for the dollar conversion to purchase vaccines, it would flow into U.S. banks, and in that process, uncertainty arises over how the U.S. government would handle it," the official said.
Iran's assets at two Korean bank accounts known to be worth around US$7 billion in total have been frozen since September 2019, when Washington's sanctions waiver for South Korea's imports of Iranian oil expired.
The two countries had used the accounts based on the Korean currency to continue Korea's imports of oil from and its exports of goods to Iran despite U.S. sanctions banning dollar-based transactions with the Islamic republic.
