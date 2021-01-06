Exports of kimchi hit all-time high through Oct. amid pandemic
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of kimchi reached an all-time high in the first 10 months of 2020, data showed Wednesday, on the back of growing global demand for healthier foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Outbound shipments of kimchi over the January-October period of last year came to US$119 million, rising 36.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
The export volume also set a fresh high of 32,000 tons during the cited period.
Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers.
Japan was the largest importer of kimchi, accounting for a whopping 50 percent of Seoul's outbound shipments. Sales to the Asian neighbor reached $59 million, up 28 percent from the previous year.
The United States followed with $18 million worth of kimchi imports, taking up 15.7 percent of the total. Exports of kimchi to Hong Kong reached $6.2 million.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure
-
2
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
3
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
5
(LEAD) Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions