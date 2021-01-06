N. Korea kicks off rare party congress with leader's opening address
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has opened its first party congress in nearly five years, state media said Wednesday, amid expectations that it will unveil its policy directions on economic development and foreign affairs for the next few years.
The opening ceremony for the 8th congress of the ruling Workers' Party took place in Pyongyang on Tuesday with leader Kim Jong-un's opening address, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The session has drawn keen attention from the outside world as the North was expected to unveil a fresh economic development plan and a new foreign policy line on the United States and South Korea ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as the next U.S. president on Jan. 20.
It is the second party congress under the current leader, who assumed power in late 2011 following the death of his father Kim Jong-il. The previous congress was held in 2016.
