Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- 1,007 lives taken by COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hike in property price attributable to gov's policies, not low interest rates (Kookmin Daily)
-- Iran demands US$7 bln back a day after capturing ship (Donga Ilbo)
-- Politicians seek 'Jung-in' law; why they are always made after death? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Death toll reach 1,000; S. Korea vigilant over looming defiance to quarantine rules (Segye Times)
-- 4,900 tln won debt time bomb; BOK makes warning (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea boasts K-quarantine. loses trust over gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 30,000 children abused; finding another 'Jung-in' a matter of time (Hankyoreh)
-- Still not changed; final delivery text sent at 6:00 a.m. (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Corporation to be slapped with maximum fine of 5 bln won; workplace disasters bill up for vote on Jan. 8 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- COVID-19 vaccine signals 'super boom' for foundry industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Iran seizes Korean oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul demands release of S. Korean tanker seized by Iran, sends military (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't seeks reason behind Iran's seizure of tanker (Korea Times)
(END)
