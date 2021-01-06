Korean-language dailies

-- 1,007 lives taken by COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hike in property price attributable to gov's policies, not low interest rates (Kookmin Daily)

-- Iran demands US$7 bln back a day after capturing ship (Donga Ilbo)

-- Politicians seek 'Jung-in' law; why they are always made after death? (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Death toll reach 1,000; S. Korea vigilant over looming defiance to quarantine rules (Segye Times)

-- 4,900 tln won debt time bomb; BOK makes warning (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea boasts K-quarantine. loses trust over gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 30,000 children abused; finding another 'Jung-in' a matter of time (Hankyoreh)

-- Still not changed; final delivery text sent at 6:00 a.m. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Corporation to be slapped with maximum fine of 5 bln won; workplace disasters bill up for vote on Jan. 8 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- COVID-19 vaccine signals 'super boom' for foundry industry (Korea Economic Daily)

