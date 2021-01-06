(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 6)

Besides, negative factors such as the slumping economy, mass layoffs and a higher jobless rate for young people have contributed to the sliding support rate. The widening gap between the rich and the poor is also cited as a reason. Yet the underlying cause seems to have derived from the arrogance and self-righteousness of the ruling elite. President Moon and his policymakers as well as DPK lawmakers have refused to listen to the different voices in our society since the ruling party gained a supermajority in the April 2020 general election. The party has railroaded many controversial bills in the face of strong objections from the PPP and other minority parties.