(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Jan. 6)

The government must first find why the IRGC seized the ship. The Iranian military said the vessel, dubbed MT Hankuk Chemi, "repeatedly violated maritime environmental rules of Iran." The IRGC said it took the action after receiving requests from the port authority and the prosecution to see if the tanker carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol committed massive maritime pollution in the Straight of Hormuz. If the Iranian military's explanation is correct, our government must demand that the Iranian authority speedily investigate the case to find out the truth and take corresponding measures based on humanitarian principles.