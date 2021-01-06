S. Korea, U.S. conduct combined air exercise amid coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States conducted their wintertime combined exercise last month amid concerns over the new coronavirus pandemic, a military source said Wednesday.
The allies held a scaled-back version of their original wintertime drills, codenamed Vigilant Ace, from Dec. 7-11, involving fighters, such as F-15K and KF-16 jets from South Korea and F-16s from the U.S., according to the source.
The annual Vigilant Ace exercise was replaced with a smaller training starting in 2018 to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea.
"It was a regular training to check the allies' capability to carry out combined operations," an Air Force officer said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
