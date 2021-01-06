S. Korea to provide 2 mln face masks to Korean War veterans in 22 countries
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is providing 2 million face masks to veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War in 22 countries in an expression of gratitude for their sacrifice, the veterans affairs ministry said Wednesday.
Of the total, 1 million masks will go to the United States whose nationals account for 90 percent of the total foreign veterans who took part in the three-year conflict, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
Their shipments, which began in mid-December, will be completed later this month.
It marks the second major mask provision of masks to the foreign war veterans following another 1 million masks provided to the countries in May.
At that time, 500,000, or half of the total masks, were sent to the U.S.
Around 1.95 million people from 22 countries, including the U.S., Britain, Canada and Turkey, took part in the Korean War. Of them, 37,902 were killed and 103,460 wounded.
The ministry said it will also send 30,000 face masks to 550 independence fighters and their family members living overseas to thank them for their sacrifice to liberate the country from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions