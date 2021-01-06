S. Korea culls 13.6 mln poultry as highly pathogenic bird flu cases near 50
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it has completed culling 13.6 million poultry as a preventive measure to cope with the rising number of highly pathogenic bird flu cases from local farms, with the total caseload approaching closer to 50.
Under the country's quarantine guideline, all birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms should be culled, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. They included 10.8 million chickens.
South Korea has so far found 46 cases of the highly contagious H5N8 strain of avian influenza from local farms since late November.
The ministry is looking into another suspected infection reported at a duck farm in Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of the capital city.
Of the total reported cases at farms so far, Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul has accounted for 12, trailed by South Jeolla Province with 10.
The number of cases reported from wild birds, meanwhile, reached 58.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
New cases fall back sharply to 715 amid extended tighter virus curbs
-
5
(LEAD) Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions