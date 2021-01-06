Key shareholders unload additional stake in Doosan Fuel Cell
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Nine shareholders of Doosan Fuel Cell Co. sold their combined 8.13 percent stake in the fuel cell maker via a block deal, the company said Wednesday.
"The stake sale was a part of Doosan Group's self-rescue plan," a company official said by phone.
The shareholders were reported to have raised around 274.5 billion won (US$252.7 million) via the block deal.
The shareholders include Park Jeong-won, chairman of cash-squeezed Doosan Group.
After the sale, the combined stake in Doosan Fuel Cell of the nine shareholders and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. was lowered to 38.45 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Last March, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. borrowed cash totaling 3 trillion won from its creditors and state-run banks -- the Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea -- to brace itself for its short-term debts worth 4.2 trillion won.
On Sept. 4, Doosan Group made public its plan to repay the 3 trillion-won debt of Doosan Heavy by selling new shares and assets of the power plant builder and assets of the holding company Doosan Corp.
Under the plan, nine shareholders of Doosan Fuel Cell decided to provide their 23 percent stake in Doosan Fuel Cell for free to Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction to help it tide over its cash crisis.
In October, they sold their 10.09 percent stake in the fuel cell maker via a block deal to repay debts secured on the 23 percent stake, before delivering them to Doosan Heavy.
The latest stake sale was also a move to repay the debts secured on the 23 percent stake.
The sale of 5.33 million ordinary shares in Doosan Fuel Cell will be finalized on Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
(LEAD) Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions
-
5
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown