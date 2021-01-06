S. Korea to provide most of pandemic emergency handouts by Lunar New Year's holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide a huge chunk of its emergency handouts to smaller merchants hit hard by the new coronavirus outbreak by the Lunar New Year's holiday in early February, the finance minister said Wednesday.
The country plans to provide 9.3 trillion won (US$8.6 billion) in relief funds to small businesses stung by state-imposed shutdowns over virus cases and the self-employed reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic.
"The government will start to provide the emergency handouts on Monday and 90 percent of the handouts by the Lunar New Year's holiday," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at a meeting on emergency economic responses, referring to the holiday that will run from Feb. 11-13.
It marks the third round of emergency handouts catered toward smaller merchants hit hard by the pandemic. The country has so far drawn up four rounds of pandemic relief packages, including 14.3 trillion won in stimulus checks to all households.
Smaller merchants and self-employed people have been under growing burdens of paying rent due largely to the government's order to suspend their businesses amid the protracted virus outbreak.
Hong also said the government will spend some 1 trillion won to buy coronavirus vaccines, including doses for 20 million people from U.S. biotech company Moderna.
The country expects vaccinations to begin in February for health workers and the elderly.
South Korea has secured COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate 56 million people, more than enough to cover the country's population of 52 million.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
3
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
4
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure
-
5
(LEAD) Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions