(LEAD) Kia unveils new company logo, brand slogan

Kia unveils new company logo, brand slogan

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled its new company logo and brand slogan as part of its business reorganization plan.

Last year, Kia announced its mid- and long-term business strategy named Plan S which put a bigger focus on securing a leading position in the future mobility industry.

This photo, provided by Kia Motors Corp. on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a total of 303 drones forming the new logo of South Korea's second-biggest carmaker during a virtual ceremony to unveil its new logo and brand slogan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company's name will change to Kia Corp. from the current Kia Motors Corp., with its brand slogan to "Movement that inspires" from "The Power to Surprise," Kia said in a statement.

A company slogan is a short phrase that follows its brand name in advertisements and marketing materials. It can be a powerful marketing tool as is the case with Nike's "Just Do It" and Apple's "Think Different."

Kia plans to release the company's detailed strategy involving the change of its logo and brand slogan in the New Kia Brand Showcase online event on Jan. 15.

Kia Motors Corp.'s new company name and logo in this photo provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE). (Yonhap)

