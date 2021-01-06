LG to showcase new vacuum cleaner with enhanced charging station at CES 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Wednesday its new vacuum cleaner highlighting an upgraded charging station will be unveiled at the upcoming tech expo.
The LG CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ will make its debut at the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that opens Monday, according to the company.
LG said its latest cordless stick vacuum comes with a charging station that automatically cleans out the dustbin, which minimizes people's exposure to dust.
"When it is docked in the stand, the contents of the dustbin container are automatically sucked into the charging station and collected in an attached dust bag," the company said.
The settings of the charging station can be easily controlled via its full touch display. LG added the charging station also provides space efficiency as it can store accessories and nozzles inside the stand.
LG said the cleaner can be easily switched from a vacuum to a mop. It can operate up to two hours when using two fully charged batteries in standard mode.
LG said it has yet to confirm the launch date and price for the latest vacuum, adding it will announce that information after the CES 2021.
At the online tech show, the South Korean firm already announced it will introduce a set of upgraded home appliances, including a new range and refrigerators.
