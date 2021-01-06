KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 172,000 DN 5,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 77,100 UP 2,600
ShinhanGroup 32,400 UP 300
HITEJINRO 34,300 UP 1,100
Yuhan 76,600 DN 2,400
DaelimInd 83,000 0
DOOSAN 51,700 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 9,050 DN 80
LGInt 26,450 DN 100
SK hynix 131,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 565,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,850 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,400 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 39,300 UP 1,050
Kogas 31,950 UP 900
Hanwha 29,100 DN 400
CJ 94,100 UP 100
JWPHARMA 35,800 DN 550
KiaMtr 62,200 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14350 UP50
ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 22,400 DN 100
Daesang 26,450 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,050 DN 180
NEXENTIRE 6,090 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 235,500 UP 3,500
KCC 202,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 159,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 55,200 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 203,000 DN 6,500
BukwangPharm 27,650 DN 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,400 DN 600
Daewoong 66,100 DN 800
Hanmi Science 84,500 UP 7,500
DB HiTek 53,600 UP 3,700
HanmiPharm 378,000 UP 16,000
GCH Corp 49,600 UP 50
SK 273,000 UP 21,500
Hanon Systems 16,000 DN 550
