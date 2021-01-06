KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KIWOOM 142,000 UP 7,500
KPIC 277,000 UP 42,000
SK Innovation 257,000 UP 13,000
Hyosung 76,300 DN 100
SGBC 78,000 UP 6,300
SamyangFood 100,500 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,050 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 403,500 DN 11,000
TaekwangInd 787,000 DN 11,000
KAL 28,250 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 8,320 UP 370
SsangyongCement 6,750 UP 70
LG Corp. 97,300 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 128,500 UP 4,500
BoryungPharm 19,900 DN 100
L&L 10,300 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,600 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,400 DN 1,150
Shinsegae 237,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 298,500 DN 3,000
POSCO 280,000 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,400 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 203,000 DN 9,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,750 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 3,710 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 42,600 DN 350
SamsungElec 82,200 DN 1,700
NHIS 12,050 UP 450
SK Discovery 64,800 DN 1,000
LS 73,500 DN 2,500
GC Corp 427,000 DN 13,500
GS E&C 39,650 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE 35,650 UP 150
Binggrae 56,600 DN 900
LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,660 DN 30
GS Retail 35,200 0
Ottogi 573,000 0
