KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,870 DN 30
SKC 102,000 DN 500
IlyangPharm 62,600 DN 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,500 0
F&F 85,100 DN 1,500
NamsunAlum 4,595 UP 70
MERITZ SECU 3,735 UP 25
HtlShilla 81,500 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 176,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 109,500 UP 3,000
KSOE 118,000 UP 500
OCI 96,700 DN 3,100
Mobis 283,500 DN 7,500
LS ELECTRIC 64,600 DN 1,400
KorZinc 439,500 DN 12,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,380 DN 70
SYC 62,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,350 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 52,300 DN 1,500
IS DONGSEO 55,500 DN 700
S-Oil 73,700 UP 2,900
LG Innotek 182,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 283,000 UP 500
HMM 15,850 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 68,800 DN 2,900
HDC HOLDINGS 11,150 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,200 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 161,500 DN 1,000
S-1 87,100 DN 1,400
ZINUS 98,600 DN 700
KEPCO 27,150 UP 250
SamsungSecu 42,200 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 UP 50
Hanchem 189,000 DN 9,000
SKTelecom 250,500 UP 4,500
S&T MOTIV 53,100 DN 2,100
HyundaiElev 41,950 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,850 DN 450
ShinpoongPharm 121,500 UP 3,000
Handsome 30,450 DN 300
