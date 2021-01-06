KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 4,210 0
COWAY 72,400 DN 500
DWS 36,450 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 DN 500
IBK 8,700 DN 10
DONGSUH 33,200 DN 500
SamsungEng 13,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 139,500 DN 5,000
PanOcean 5,120 DN 310
SAMSUNG CARD 31,800 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 20,400 UP 150
KT 24,000 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL161000 DN3500
LOTTE TOUR 15,200 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,300 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,400 UP 100
KT&G 83,000 DN 100
DHICO 14,150 DN 550
Doosanfc 54,500 DN 2,500
LG Display 19,550 UP 750
Kangwonland 23,450 0
NAVER 290,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 395,500 UP 2,500
NCsoft 953,000 DN 32,000
DSME 28,700 DN 50
DSINFRA 8,180 UP 60
DWEC 5,970 UP 180
DongwonF&B 181,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 28,950 DN 100
LGH&H 1,590,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 890,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 18,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,700 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,900 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 137,500 DN 2,500
Celltrion 353,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 25,250 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 184,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,000 DN 1,000
KIH 87,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
5
N.K. leader sends handwritten New Year greetings to people
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
3
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Iran agree to pursue diplomatic solution to oil tanker seizure
-
5
(LEAD) Gyms reopen in defiance of coronavirus restrictions