KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 500
GS 38,300 UP 350
CJ CGV 26,000 0
LIG Nex1 30,400 DN 700
Fila Holdings 44,350 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,750 UP 700
HANWHA LIFE 2,655 UP 165
AMOREPACIFIC 200,000 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 11,750 DN 400
POONGSAN 29,050 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 44,000 UP 450
Hansae 16,200 DN 350
LG HAUSYS 80,200 UP 600
Youngone Corp 31,600 DN 800
CSWIND 178,500 DN 2,000
GKL 16,250 DN 200
KOLON IND 42,150 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 5,570 DN 10
emart 155,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 50 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 51,300 DN 200
HANJINKAL 63,500 DN 900
DoubleUGames 61,300 0
CUCKOO 96,900 DN 1,000
COSMAX 98,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 65,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 62,300 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 30,500 UP 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 DN 250
Netmarble 129,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S285500 UP3000
ORION 124,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 700
BGF Retail 134,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 385,000 DN 6,500
HDC-OP 27,650 DN 400
WooriFinancialGroup 9,580 DN 30
Big Hit 158,500 0
