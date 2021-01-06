LOTTE Himart 31,550 UP 500

GS 38,300 UP 350

CJ CGV 26,000 0

LIG Nex1 30,400 DN 700

Fila Holdings 44,350 DN 350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 185,500 DN 5,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 34,750 UP 700

HANWHA LIFE 2,655 UP 165

AMOREPACIFIC 200,000 DN 3,000

FOOSUNG 11,750 DN 400

POONGSAN 29,050 DN 400

KBFinancialGroup 44,000 UP 450

Hansae 16,200 DN 350

LG HAUSYS 80,200 UP 600

Youngone Corp 31,600 DN 800

CSWIND 178,500 DN 2,000

GKL 16,250 DN 200

KOLON IND 42,150 UP 600

BNK Financial Group 5,570 DN 10

emart 155,000 DN 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 50 DN900

KOLMAR KOREA 51,300 DN 200

HANJINKAL 63,500 DN 900

DoubleUGames 61,300 0

CUCKOO 96,900 DN 1,000

COSMAX 98,500 DN 1,500

MANDO 65,800 DN 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 DN 15,000

INNOCEAN 62,300 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 30,500 UP 700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 DN 250

Netmarble 129,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S285500 UP3000

ORION 124,500 UP 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 700

BGF Retail 134,000 DN 500

SKCHEM 385,000 DN 6,500

HDC-OP 27,650 DN 400

WooriFinancialGroup 9,580 DN 30

Big Hit 158,500 0

(END)