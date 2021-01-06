BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- BTS has set another record by becoming the first K-pop group or singer to have a song rank within the top 10 on the Billboard's main singles chart for 13 weeks.
The septet's hit song "Dynamite" reached the fifth spot on the Hot 100 chart updated Tuesday (U.S. time), marking its 13th week in the top 10, the longest streak by a K-pop act or singer, according to Big Hit Entertainment.
The previous record was set by K-pop singer and producer Psy, whose 2012 hit song "Gangnam Style" ranked in the top 10 for 12 weeks.
"Dynamite," released in August, rewrote history by becoming the first song by an all-Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It rose to the top spot two more times.
The BTS album "BE," which begins with the title track "Life Goes On" and ends with "Dynamite," ranked No. 21 on the Billboard's main albums chart, moving up five notches from a week earlier.
The eight-track album, for which BTS members took on behind-the-scene production roles, also debuted at No. 1 upon its release in November. It was the band's fifth album to top the Billboard 200.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
3
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea, Iran agree to pursue diplomatic solution to oil tanker seizure
-
5
S. Korean unit begins operations in Hormuz Strait after Iran's oil tanker seizure