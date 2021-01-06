S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 6, 2021
All News 16:30 January 06, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.709 0.706 +0.3
3-year TB 0.953 0.936 +1.7
10-year TB 1.731 1.691 +4.0
2-year MSB 0.878 0.866 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.176 2.173 +0.3
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
