Moon asks lawmakers to hold hearings on minister nominees

All News 17:42 January 06, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has formally requested that the National Assembly hold confirmation hearings on the nominees to lead the justice and environment ministries, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

Moon signed relevant documents, which were later submitted to the parliament at around 5 p.m., according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president tapped Park Beom-kye, a three-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, as new justice minister and Han Jeoung-ae, the party's policy chief, as environment minister in a small-scale Cabinet reshuffle late last year. Park is a former judge, and Han, also a three-term lawmaker, used to be a labor activist.

This combined file photo shows Park Beom-kye (L), the justice minister nominee, and Han Jeoung-ae, tapped as environment minister. (Yonhap)

