N.K. leader vows to promote peace by strengthening defense
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen the country's national defense to protect a "peaceful environment" for the people, state media reported Thursday.
Kim made the remark as he reported on issues during the second day of the ruling Workers' Party's eighth congress held on Wednesday in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"It (the report) clarified an important will to reliably protect the security of the country and people and the peaceful environment of the socialist construction by placing the state defence capabilities on a much higher level," the KCNA said.
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
5
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse