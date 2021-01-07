Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N.K. leader vows to promote peace by strengthening defense

All News 06:21 January 07, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to strengthen the country's national defense to protect a "peaceful environment" for the people, state media reported Thursday.

Kim made the remark as he reported on issues during the second day of the ruling Workers' Party's eighth congress held on Wednesday in Pyongyang, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"It (the report) clarified an important will to reliably protect the security of the country and people and the peaceful environment of the socialist construction by placing the state defence capabilities on a much higher level," the KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the first day of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Jan. 5, 2021, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. The first party congress in nearly five years came amid expectations it will unveil its policy directions on economic development and foreign affairs for the next few years. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


