Korean-language dailies

-- Tourism industry sheds 'blood tears,' losses estimated at 75 tln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- KOSPI passes 3,000 mark for first time on retail investor rush (Kookmin Daily)

-- Iran says no need for S. Korean delegation to visit to negotiate over tanker seizure (Donga Ilbo)

-- KOSPI touches 3,000 mark on power of retail investors, but stokes concerns (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Retail investors push KOSPI over 3,000 mark for first time... concerns over bull run rise (Segye Times)

-- A year into COVID-19, cooking meals have become more expensive (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Acting Seoul mayor appoints new people to posts with just three months of term left (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- KOSPI hits 3,000 mark, breaking through warnings over overheated market (Hankyoreh)

-- KOSPI 3,000 milestone not simply a 'good event' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI hits dream milestone of 3,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI touches 3,000 mark, opens new era of 'K-premium' (Korea Economic Daily)

