Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Tourism industry sheds 'blood tears,' losses estimated at 75 tln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- KOSPI passes 3,000 mark for first time on retail investor rush (Kookmin Daily)
-- Iran says no need for S. Korean delegation to visit to negotiate over tanker seizure (Donga Ilbo)
-- KOSPI touches 3,000 mark on power of retail investors, but stokes concerns (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Retail investors push KOSPI over 3,000 mark for first time... concerns over bull run rise (Segye Times)
-- A year into COVID-19, cooking meals have become more expensive (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Acting Seoul mayor appoints new people to posts with just three months of term left (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- KOSPI hits 3,000 mark, breaking through warnings over overheated market (Hankyoreh)
-- KOSPI 3,000 milestone not simply a 'good event' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI hits dream milestone of 3,000 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI touches 3,000 mark, opens new era of 'K-premium' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim admits economic shortfalls at congress (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul considers legal action against Iran after tanker seized (Korea Herald)
-- Bull run pushes KOSPI past 3,000 mark for first time (Korea Times)
