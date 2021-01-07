Major foreign IBs revise up S. Korea's 2021 growth outlook
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- Major foreign investment banks (IBs) have slightly raised their forecasts for South Korea's economic growth for 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, a report showed Thursday.
As of end-December, nine major global IBs, including Barclays and Goldman Sachs, forecast the South Korean economy to grow 3.4 percent this year, up 0.1 percentage point from their median outlook offered a month earlier, according to the report by the Korea Center for International Finance.
Seven IBs -- Barclays, BoA-Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Nomura Securities and UBS -- have retained their previous projections.
Credit Suisse has revised up its outlook to 3.6 percent from 2.9 percent, with HSBC upgrading its estimate to 2.7 percent from 2.2 percent.
UBS has offered the highest growth projection of 4.1 percent for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The nine IBs have also retained their 2020 growth forecast of minus 1.1 percent for the Korean economy.
In December, the government estimated the local economy to have contracted in the 1 percent range, compared with an earlier outlook of minus 1.1 percent.
Those IBs have also expected the South Korean economy to expand 2.8 percent in 2022, with UBS offering the highest forecast of 3.8 percent, according to the report.
(END)
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
BTS hit 'Dynamite' rebounds to No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100
-
4
BTS extends winning streak on Billboard Hot 100 to 13 weeks
-
5
S. Korea expected to roll out its own coronavirus vaccine late next year, PM says
-
1
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin dating since March: agency
-
2
BTS wins special award at Japan Record Awards
-
3
S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births
-
4
S. Korea to require foreign arrivals to test negative for COVID-19
-
5
N. Korea touts achievements of 80-day campaign ahead of party congress
-
1
(LEAD) Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse
-
2
New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
3
(4th LD) N.K. leader admits economic failure as he opens party congress
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases below 1,000 for 2nd day amid tentative signs of slowdown
-
5
Death of adopted baby ignites reckoning over systematic failure to stop child abuse